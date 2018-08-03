Big Sean Condemned The NFL And EA Sports For Removing His Colin Kaepernick Shout Out In ‘Madden 19’

#Big Sean #Madden #NFL
08.02.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Before each NFL season, many look forward to the release of Madden NFL and the 2019 edition is no different. However, this year’s version is suddenly surrounded by controversy, with the possibility of the game including censored audio that intentionally leaves out the name of Colin Kaepernick.

Given the fact that Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league (among other things), it would be big news no matter what but, as more information leaks, it looks worse and worse. A song called “Big Bank,” by YG, is featured in the game and some internet sleuths have focused on a verse from Big Sean that features the line “Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and sh*t / You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.”

However, that line is suspiciously absent from the game audio, and Big Sean isn’t happy about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Madden#NFL
TAGSBig SeanCOLIN KAEPERNICKmaddenNFL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP