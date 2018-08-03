Getty Image

Before each NFL season, many look forward to the release of Madden NFL and the 2019 edition is no different. However, this year’s version is suddenly surrounded by controversy, with the possibility of the game including censored audio that intentionally leaves out the name of Colin Kaepernick.

Given the fact that Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league (among other things), it would be big news no matter what but, as more information leaks, it looks worse and worse. A song called “Big Bank,” by YG, is featured in the game and some internet sleuths have focused on a verse from Big Sean that features the line “Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and sh*t / You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.”

However, that line is suspiciously absent from the game audio, and Big Sean isn’t happy about it.