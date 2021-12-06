Bills-Patriots Is Going To Be Played In Some Crazy Wind In Buffalo

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will meet on Monday Night Football in what is, to this point, the biggest game of the NFL season. In a year where everything is so bunched up in the AFC, the matchup between the 8-4 Pats and 7-4 Bills could go a long way in deciding not just the AFC East division, but the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

With the expansion to 14 playoff teams, only the No. 1 seed gets a bye to the divisional round now, so earning that top seed is very important, but when reporters began arriving to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, the story changed from the massive implications of the game to whether they’ll be able to function as football teams in some crazy wind and weather.

The wind in Buffalo is howling! Early view from the booth via @patsradio pic.twitter.com/t7dsulx9er — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 6, 2021

The flags in Orchard Park were damn near getting ripped off the poles by the wind, and any hope that things would get better as the night wore on seemed to be dashed when snow arrived and the wind hadn’t died down with 2.5 hours left til kickoff.

We've gone full snow globe on the field here in Orchard Park.#Bills #Patriots pic.twitter.com/aNRgAArTwY — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2021

Pats receiver Gunner Olszewski decided to try and figure out how to track the ball in the wind when he got to the stadium, launching footballs into the air and chasing them in vain as they got blown away.

Gunner Olszewski throwing the football in the air to himself and watching it blow away. pic.twitter.com/zdSyopcvlB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 6, 2021

While the snow might not stick around, the wind is expected to howl all night long, with sustained winds in the 26 miles per hour range throughout the game and gusts north of 60. Best of luck to Josh Allen and Mac Jones trying to complete anything downfield tonight, and, just as a note, the betting point total for the evening has dipped to 40.