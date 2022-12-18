A Boxer Punched His Opponent Below The Belt Three Times In One Fight

The rules of boxing, at least as it pertains to the action allowed in the ring, are as clear and simple as in any sport. You can throw punches from the belt line up, don’t hit your opponent in the back of the head, don’t bite, headbutt, or kick, and stop when the referee (or the bell) says to stop.

It’s understandable if, sometimes, a rule gets broken on a borderline punch once, as accidents happen. As such, a first violation is almost always given a warning, but after that, points start getting taken away and the benefit of the doubt goes with it. On Saturday night, Omar Juarez just could not stop punching his opponent, Austin Dulay, below the belt in their super lightweight bout in Las Vegas, sending him to the canvas three times with below the belt shots that resulted in three points being taken away — a warning, a one point deduction, and then a two-point deduction.

.@iamOmarJuarez hits @Austin_Dulay615 below the belt three times and is docked two points 😳 Tune in to the #RiveraMartin prelims NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ViRguReTD1 pic.twitter.com/Ru7OumHl8T — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 18, 2022

As the Showtime commentators note, there was one that was maybe borderline, but the last one that earned him a two-point deduction was a straight uppercut to the dick and when you’ve been warned twice already, that’s just not going to fly.

Credit to Dulay for continuing to step in there and take an absolute beating below the belt. If boxing doesn’t work out, he may have a future with the Jackass crew after this showing. Despite the three points being deducted, Juarez still managed to win the fight on the cards.