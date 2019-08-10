Brett Gardner And A Drunken Rugby Team Got Ejected From A Yankees-Blue Jays Game

08.10.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Brent Gardner got ejected from a Blue Jays/Yankees game on Friday night and it somehow wasn’t the weirdest ejection of the night. The incident came on a frustrating night for the Yankees that became even more puzzling when an umpire ejected Gardner for, well, not actually saying anything.

The Yankees trailed all night and were vocally upset about the strike zone called by home plate umpire Chris Segal, who had enough of it by the top of the fourth inning. Gardner was in the dugout on Friday night during Mike Tauchman’s at bat and, after a low strike call, Segal heard something from the Yankees dugout. Cameras showed other people, including Yankees manager Aaron Boone, yelling about the call. And Segal then threw someone out. But after Boone angrily went out to see who he ejected, it turns out it was Gardner, who was shown on camera holding a bat, a bottle of water and saying absolutely nothing.
Gardner then, predictably, freaked the hell out.

