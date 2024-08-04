Bron Breakker is the new Intercontinental champion after pinning Sami Zayn Saturday night at SummerSlam from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Breakker opened the match looking for a spear, but missed Zayn and went into the steel post. Zayn immediately went on the offensive, with a tope over the top rope and taking Breakker out.

Back in the ring, Breakker began to find his momentum, hitting a frankensteiner. Zayn fought his way back, connecting on an exploder suplex into the corner and setting up for the Helluva Kick. Breakker reversed into a spear before hitting a second spear for the pinfall.

The win and his first main roster championship is the next step in the evolution of Breakker on the main roster. A former NXT champion and one of the more dominant, explosive members of the WWE roster, Breakker seems destined for greatness. A former football player at Kennesaw State University and the son of Rick Steiner, Breakker has hit the ground running since his permanent move to the main roster.

His elevation to the second-most important men’s championship on Monday Night Raw sets him up perfectly as WWE grooms him into a future main event level talent, similar to what we’re seeming with Gunther.