Bryan Danielson submitted Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion. Danielson made his entrance following a superb career montage to “The Final Countdown,” while Strickland followed up that entrance with Flash Garments, Bun B, Westside Gunn, and DJ Whoo Kid.

Danielson was on fire out of the gate, but Strickland went right to work on Danielson, busting the challenger open after dropping him on his head onto the ring bell on the apron. The camera panned to Danielson’s daughter at ringside as he poured blood from the opening on his head.

Strickland went for the Swerve Stomp, but Danielson reversed into a Boston Crab. Danielson fired up and kicked Swerve’s head in. Strickland set up for the Swerve Stomp and pinned Danielson for two, then Strickland followed up with a trio of House Calls and could only get a two count.

Strickland gave Danielson his own Danielson kicks to the chest and as the challenger yelled that he loves his family. He then gave Strickland kicks to the chest of his own. Danielson locked in the triangle choke and transitioned into a shoulder capture German suplex.

Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee, but Strickland brushed it off to hit another House Call. He then hit Big Pressure for two. As Strickland showboated in the corner, “Hangman” Adam Page climbed the barricade. Danielson hit another Busaiku Knee, this time for two.

Danielson and Strickland made their way to their feet and traded shots. Strickland brushed off Danielson, who landed another Busaiku Knee before locking in a cross face to win the championship.