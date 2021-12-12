Bryce Young Is The First Alabama Quarterback To Win The Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy. The award was handed out in New York City on Saturday night, and for the second year in a row, a standout in the high-flying Crimson Tide offense is taking home the highest individual honor that exists in college football. Young was one of four finalists for the award this season along with Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

Big win for Bryce. pic.twitter.com/GhsscRLImo — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 12, 2021

Young, the former No. 2 recruit in the country who took over as the team’s starting signal caller this season, is the first quarterback in the prestigious history of Alabama football to win the award and is the fourth Heisman winner in program history, following in the footsteps of Mark Ingram in 2009, Derrick Henry in 2015, and DeVonta Smith in 2020. One of the most efficient passers in college football this season, Young completed 314 of his 462 pass attempts (68 percent) for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with an additional three scores on the ground.

The news of his win comes on the heels of a 12-1 season for the Crimson Tide with a 7-1 mark in conference play, which was capped off last week with a blowout win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff. Young and co. will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31, 2021.