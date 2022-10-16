Bubba Wallace Was Ready To Fight Kyle Larson After Wrecking At Las Vegas

NASCAR headed to Las Vegas on Sunday for the South Point 400, the first race in the third stage of the playoffs. However, it were a couple of drivers not in the playoffs currently that became the story of the race on Lap 94 when Bubba Wallace, who won Stage 1, got pushed up into the wall by Kyle Larson and then retaliated by driving down and spinning out Larson, who clipped Christopher Bell, who is in the playoffs after winning last week to advance, as Larson and Wallace went spinning up into the wall.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace. Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace wasn’t done expressing his frustration with Larson as he charged over to the driver of the No. 5 after they both climbed out of their cars and tried to fight Larson, who was not trying to rumble as he just kept trying to get away as Wallace shoved him multiple times.

One would think a fine or something is coming Wallace’s way for the reaction — both on track with spinning Larson and after with the shoves — but it’s clear he felt Larson crossed a line with racing him up the track and into the wall coming out of the corner and he wasn’t letting him get away unscathed, diving down to clip the 5 and then letting him know all about it after.

Bubba explained exactly what he thought of Larson’s move after he left the infield care center.