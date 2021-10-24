Tom Brady made NFL history on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. Brady dropped back as the clock wound down at the end of the first quarter and threw a strike to one of his favorite targets in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans, to give the Buccaneers a 21-0 lead. It was an easy pitch-and-catch for Brady that doubled as the 600th passing touchdown of his lengthy NFL career, making him the first signal caller in league history to hit that milestone.

It’s one hell of an accomplishment by Brady — the now-retired Drew Brees is in second place with 571, while the active player with the second-most touchdown throws, Aaron Rodgers, has 427. A problem did pop up in the aftermath, though, as Evans gave the ball to a fan.

As a result, the Buccaneers had to send someone with the team to go over to the dude who got the ball and talk to them about giving it back.

The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Whatever this dude asks for, I hope the Bucs give it to him. The best thing about this came by way of Evans, who was informed that he gave away an historic football and was mortified.

Mike Evans realizing he gave away Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball is the best part of this game. pic.twitter.com/ON8rHRo0lT — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 24, 2021

The range of emotions, from thinking this was funny to sheer terror, is absolutely fantastic. Fortunately for him, the fan seemed to be pretty cool, because if they weren’t, who knows what Evans would have needed to do to help Brady out.