The first half of the NFC Championship game between the Bucs and the Packers in Green Bay was quite the rollercoaster of emotions for those with any sort of investment on the first half side or total. The Bucs marched for a touchdown on their opening drive and then the two teams traded touchdowns early in the second quarter to make it a 14-7 game, and for those with the first half Over, things were looking very good.

However, from there, a Bucs red zone stand forced a field goal and those that got the total at 24.5 early in the week were in for a sweat in the final five minutes. Both teams got big stops, first the Packers forcing a punt and then the Bucs picking off Rodgers — which felt like death for Under bettors — at midfield.

The Packers defense stood tall and forced a 4th and 3, where Bruce Arians initially sent the punt unit onto the field before calling timeout and then sending Brady and company back on the field with 13 seconds left. Brady found Leonard Fournette for a first down and then, rather than try a field goal from 56 yards in the cold, they called a four verts that, somehow, the Packers were not ready for to get a touchdown to Scottie Miller and a 21-10 halftime lead.

It was a Jets-ian blitz that left everyone in 1-on-1 coverage on the outside and that means Brady was always going to find Kevin King, who was a disaster in the first half, giving up the first TD to Mike Evans and then this one to Miller with some of the worst man coverage technique you’ll see, as he simply stares into the backfield while Miller runs by him.

For those with the Under 24.5 like yours truly, it was a horrific end to a half that saw us feel every emotion possible when betting, from despair to excitement to abject horror as that pass flew threw the air. My condolences to all on the first half Under. Invoices will be directed to Kevin King at the Packers facility on Monday.