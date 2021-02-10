As the Tampa Bay Lightning did after winning the Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade through the city in an effort to allow for a somewhat distanced celebration — although, people still packed onto boats to participate.

The parade featured a lot of boats, including Tom Brady riding around on a blue, $2 million vessel, soaking in his seventh championship celebration. The Lombardi Trophy was passed from boat to boat, typically with the boats sidling next to each other, but when it came time for Brady to pass it off, well, the QB couldn’t help but complete one more pass this season, risking the Lombardi sinking to the bottom of the river.

Other valuables didn’t avoid the fate of sinking to the bottom of the Hillsborough River, however, as Chris Godwin’s phone ended up swimming with the fishes after Scotty Miller dropped it into the river on what was the top party boat with Godwin, Mike Evans, Miller, Rob Gronkowski, and Cameron Brate.

On Mike Evans’ IG Live, Chris Godwin begs Verizon for a new phone. He says Scotty Miller dropped his phone in the Hillsborough River #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/FaqRS4oK30 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

The Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowki, Cam Brate boat is early leader for parade MVPs #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/eITPoMaTlI — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 10, 2021

There were also lots of cans of beer flying around, some of which found safe passage to the hands of players, while others weren’t quite so lucky.

Got hit in the head with a bud light .. did it hurt, yeah.. am I okay… hopefully 🤣 LETS GO!!!! — Sean Murphy-Bunting (@MrSeanyB1) February 10, 2021

Imagine being the guy who chucks a beer to people on Tom Brady's $2 million boat, misses, and the full beer smashes the hull #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/gcPJDVWL0F — Cass Anderson (@casspa) February 10, 2021

Leonard Fournette, who was among the Bucs’ top stars of the Super Bowl, was having so much fun on his boat hanging out with Jason Pierre-Paul that he couldn’t help but marvel at the Bucs’ star defensive end being as good as he was without all of his fingers.

My dawg JPP was sacking they ass with 7 fingers he is different 😂😂😂😂😂 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 10, 2021

It’s so hot out here the sun got me seeing things 😂😂😂😂 I thought JPP had all his fingers just now — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 10, 2021

In all, the Bucs had quite the time on the river and luckily no one and no trophies found their way into the water.