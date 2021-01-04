The Buffalo Bills are arguably the hottest team in football, winning the AFC East for the first time in decades and finishing 13-3 for the first time since 1991. A playoff matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looms later this week, but everyone has taken notice of Josh Allen and the Bills officially in the Super Bowl conversation.

That hype has been impossible to miss online, with Bills fans firing off memes and declaring independence for the Great Lakes from the rest of the country, among other things. And even people from The Office universe have gotten in on the act. Actor Andy Buckley, who played Dunder Mifflin CEO David Wallace on the NBC sitcom, is still engaging with Office fans on Twitter long after the show left the air. He still has jokes from the show in his Twitter bio and calls himself the company’s CEO.

And on Sunday, he tweeted that the power of Josh Allen has made him bring back the Buffalo branch of Dunder Mifflin that was eliminated due to downsizing.

Thanks to McDermott, Edmunds, Allen & the Bills, we have decided to re-open the Buffalo Branch! — Andy Buckley (@JustAndyBuckley) January 3, 2021

The tweet is a joke, of course, as the actor doesn’t have any real power over Dunder Mifflin despite where his character’s narrative arc takes him. But the Bills very good social media team went the extra mile to find footage from the Season 5 episode Company Picnic, where Michael Scott reveals that the Buffalo branch is closing during a skit at the Dunder Mifflin picnic.

The scene is one of the most cringe-worthy from the show’s run, which is saying something considering the horrors of “Diversity Day.” But learning everyone you work with is out of a job from a Michael Scott skit is truly dreadful. Look at these poor people, who are also in canon likely Bills fans.

Even imagining them to be back employed, in the middle of a pandemic and a further struggling paper economy, is a nice thought on top of a fine Bills season. It’s always fun to see an NFL team embrace things like this, and the Bills have done a surprisingly good job of garnering support in a record-setting year for the team in many ways. They’ve worked with Griselda rappers to promote team merchandise, and now they’re undoing some important Office history. Even if it’s not real, fans love this kind of stuff. And lately, there’s a lot to love about the Buffalo Bills.