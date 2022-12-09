Cam Newton Believes He Would Be The Best QB In The NFC South Right Now

Cam Newton’s last stint in the NFL came as a member of the Carolina Panthers last season. Currently a free agent, Newton appeared at a recent I Am Athlete live tour event, where he expressed his belief that all four starting signal callers in the NFC South — Tom Brady, Andy Dalton, Sam Darnold, and Desmond Ridder — are not as good as he is.

“So, 18 months ago, 24 months ago, we had this conversation and you said there ain’t 32,” Brandon Marshall asked around the 13:30 mark of the above video. “So what’s the number right now?”

“Man, one thing about it, bro, God has blessed me,” Newton responded. Marshall jumped out of his seat over Newton’s answer, with Newton saying “college graduate Cam” answered that.

“I mean, sh*t, we can say the whole NFC South,” Newton then said.

A former NFL MVP and No. 1 overall Draft pick who spent 133 of the 148 games he has played in his career as a member of the Panthers, Newton, who is 33, spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots before getting cut last offseason. He signed a 1-year deal to return to Carolina in November of 2021 and struggled as the starting signal caller for a team that finished the season 5-12.