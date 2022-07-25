The label “alternative broadcasts” implies regular broadcasts serve as more straight-laced affairs where the conversation is focused 100 percent on the field of play. It’s largely (and unfortunately) true, but experiences like MLB Network’s Clubhouse Edition (which returns on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET with the Phillies taking on the Braves) really are rooted in a tradition of storytelling, off-topic asides, and the good time that can come from putting a mic in front of a former ballplayers and just letting them talk — think about greats like Phil Rizzuto, Bob Uecker, and Keith Hernandez for evidence of that.

So, really, when C.C. Sabathia (who spearheaded the creation of this series), Cliff Floyd, and Mike Lowell gather at MLB Network’s studios in Secaucus, New Jersey with Stephen Nelson and some special guests, like Ryan Howard, Tom Glavine, and Mo’ne Davis, it’ll be less an experiment and more a return and expansion of one of sports broadcasting’s bedrock charms.

Uproxx Sports spoke with Sabathia about the origination of the concept, the evolution of these kinds of “altcasts,” his ambition for the format, the NL East picture, and what it’s going to take for one of baseball’s many young superstars to become an icon like his former teammate Derek Jeter.

You’ve got the R2C2 podcast going on, you’re driving this Clubhouse experience with MLB Network. Was there a plan going into retirement of, you want to be around the game, but you don’t want to be stuck in a booth, you want to do your own thing? Or has it just organically evolved for you?

It just worked out that way. It’s just organically working out like that. I knew I wanted to be around the game, but jokingly, I always said I would never wear a suit to be in the game, or call the game. And two years ago, I was on vacation with Ron Berkowitz, and the idea came about of sitting around, and just talking about the game while the game was on. I got that idea while watching the Super Bowl with Tiki Barber one year. And it was just super insightful, and I thought it was a lot of fun to be able to watch a game with somebody that knew what was going on. So, that’s how the Clubhouse came about, and luckily enough, MLB Network was on board to try it, and I feel like they’ve been getting better and better.

What’s the ambition for it, how do you want to see this grow?

Honestly, I would love to see it get bigger and bigger, and start doing them live. If we did some live ones from the World Series, or the All-Star Game, and we had a little live crowd out there, we can do some live from location, I think it would be a lot of fun. But it’s just to grow the game, give fans a different experience, and I feel like we’ve been doing that.

You guys have been foundational in terms of this movement of alt broadcasts, but there was the Statcast that MLB Network did before, and obviously, the ManningCast stuff [with the NFL], and what Michael Kay and A-Rod are doing. Is this movement toward alt broadcasts moving fast enough?