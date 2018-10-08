Alex Rodriguez ‘Never Dreamt Of’ A Career In Television

10.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

As the sports calendar hits October, baseball’s six-month season boils down the high-stakes chess match that its postseason. At the center of the marathon coverage is a battle-tested superstar who turned the page to become a five-tool media sensation. Alex Rodriguez has established himself as a versatile on-camera talent, the perfect blend of insight and marquee personality that can make the most interesting part of the baseball season a little more compelling.

Rodriguez draws on the ability to process the game that led to an all-time great career, which he mixes with charm, wit, humor and the a-list celebrity chops. This enables A-Rod to draw in less than casual baseball fans.

“It’s something that I never dreamt of doing,” Rodriguez told Uproxx at a Jeep Celebrity customization event in Los Angeles. “And all of the sudden, I got this shot with FOX and things started rolling.”

Seamlessly, he transitioned from his playing days to the studio. Like his career on the diamond, Rodriguez leapfrogged the minor leagues of the broadcast ranks and immediately got the chance to show his skills on the national stage.

An 18-year-old phenom from Miami skyrocketed through the baseball stratosphere as an all-world shortstop for the Seattle Mariners. Equal parts Cal Ripken and Ozzie Smith, Rodriguez was a five-tool player who quickly established himself as a superstar. He set records for home runs in a season by a shortstop, joined the coveted 40-40 club, and won a batting title in 1996, his first full year in the majors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Yankees#MLB Playoffs#ESPN#MLB
TAGSalex rodriguezESPNFoxMLBMLB PLAYOFFSNEW YORK YANKEES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP