Group F in the Champions League is shaping up to have one heck of a final day. Real Madrid, the reigning winners of the sport’s top club tournament, are on to the Round of 16, but on Tuesday, the team fell to RB Leipzig, which puts the German side on nine points and in an excellent spot heading into the final matchday in the group.

As for the other Group F game on Tuesday, Shakhtar Donetsk traveled to Scotland to take on Celtic, and early on, the Scottish side took the lead, only for Shakhtar to draw level in the second half thanks to a goal by prized 21-year-old winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. Less than 15 minutes after he drew things level, Mudryk ran into an acre of space and beat a defender en route to Celtic’s goal, and did everything he needed to do to create a chance for someone.

Instead of trying to score, Mudryk laid it off for one of his teammates, Danylo Sikan, who had a wide open goal in front of him. All he had to do is get his feet right and he’d score, but unfortunately for him, he did not get his feet right.

How did that not go in?! 😳 Mudryk puts it on a plate for Danylo Sikan. How costly could that be? pic.twitter.com/clm2b0WIHd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

The game would end 1-1, meaning Shakhtar is on six points and Leipzig is on nine. The good news for the Ukrainian is that the two sides face off in the group’s final matchday, thanks to their superior goal differential, they will make it through with a win, and the game will take place at their temporary home pitch in Poland.