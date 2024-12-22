For two decades, sports fans saw Tiger Woods dominate the rest of the PGA Tour with a kind of killer instinct and competitive fire not often seen on the golf course. Woods changed the game with the way he overpowered courses and opponents, becoming the greatest we’ve ever seen in the process.

However, over the last five years, we have gotten to see a very different side of Tiger Woods, one that perhaps couldn’t coexist with the Tiger of old. We’ve seen Tiger the elder statesman, joking with younger players and having more fun on the course than we ever saw in his prime, and we’ve gotten to see Tiger the father, as his son Charlie has his own blossoming golf career.

Every year, Tiger and Charlie play together at the PNC Championship, the parent-child event that brings players from the PGA and LPGA tours together for a light-hearted event each December. It’s been cool seeing this side of Tiger as he’s gotten older, and on Sunday we saw him beaming with pride after Charlie made his first hole-in-one on the 4th hole.

Neither of the Woods’s actually saw the ball go in the hole, as Charlie just picked up his tee as the ball was on its way to the hole and started walking away, stunned when the crowd went crazy. Tiger had gone to take a break and came back knowing exactly what that crowd reaction meant, and gave his son a huge hug to celebrate a momentous occasion in any golfer’s career.