A Bears Fan Snuck A Whole Pumpkin Pie And Whipped Cream Into The Stadium

The 2019 Chicago Bears season has not gone according to plan, as they’ve stumbled to a 4-6 record through their first 10 games and with each passing week, their playoff hopes get slimmer.

Mitchell Trubisky was supposed to take a step forward this season under center, but instead the former UNC standout has regressed and, as such, the Bears offense is among the league’s worst. Their inability to give their stout defense enough scoring support has led to some incredibly frustrating losses, and, understandably, morale is low among the Bears faithful.

They still show up in droves to Soldier Field, but Bears football is not enough to keep spirits high. They need something else. Something sweet on this pre-Thanksgiving weekend.

That is a man with a whole pumpkin pie and a can of Ready Whip in his seat living his best life. I don’t know how one even goes about sneaking a whole pie and a can of whipped cream into a stadium — my best guess is this is a long-time season ticket holder who has some friends in the security line — but salute to this gentleman. He wasn’t going to let watching Mitch throw another god awful interception in the end zone ruin his Thanksgiving week vibes, no sir.

He’s gonna enjoy himself some pie and get a personal victory, whether the Bears can follow suit or not.

