The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played an instant classic on Sunday night, with three touchdowns and a field goal scored by the two teams in the final two minutes of regulation, followed by a Chiefs touchdown drive to open overtime and end the game.

It was thrilling theater for fans in attendance and watching at home, but one fan missed all of the late fireworks thanks to some poor decision-making that led him to run onto the field at the two minute warning, only to get absolutely cracked by Stefon Diggs and then wrestled to the ground by stadium security.

It’s always a bit of a mystery as to why people decide to run onto the field, but in this instance, a viral TikTok explains the situation pretty simply. The man was bet $1,000 he wouldn’t run onto the field, and proceeded to do just that to the shock of the person who made the bet with him — which, is understandable because who does that.

For starters, $1,000 does not seem like enough money to get hit by an NFL player, wrestled to the ground, and likely being hit with a fine, an arrest, and a stadium ban. That’s just a poor value play by this guy, who also, as mentioned, missed one of the best final two minutes in NFL Playoff history. After he got slammed to the ground the Bills scored an amazing TD on 4th and 13, Tyreek Hill answered with an insane catch and run for a TD, the Bills answered with a touchdown with 13 seconds to play, Patrick Mahomes moved the Chiefs into field goal range in two plays and 10 seconds to send the game to OT, and Travis Kelce caught the game-winner. While all that was happening, our guy here was getting processed by stadium police somewhere in the bowels of Arrowhead, and who knows if he even got his $1,000.