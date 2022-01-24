The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs played an all-time great football game on Sunday night. Thanks to a Patrick Mahomes masterclass, a coin flip that went their way, and about a million other things, the Chiefs were able outlast the Bills in overtime, 42-36, to earn a spot in the AFC Championship Game next week, where they will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, which was also won by the Chiefs. After they won, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs famously stood on the field and watched Kansas City celebrate.

After an All-Pro season, @stefondiggs stayed on the field to watch the Chiefs' AFC Championship ceremony. 💯 #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/fNghAmvn1g — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2021

Unfortunately for Diggs, the Chiefs made it a point to slow him down on Sunday, as he caught three balls for seven yards. A number of teammates — namely Gabriel Davis, who had eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns — picked up the slack, but still, dude was almost certainly frustrated about his performance. He did, however, get a chance to release some of that frustration in a pretty unique way in the fourth quarter.

With Buffalo, down 26-21, facing a fourth-and-16 from the Kansas City 27 on the heels of the two-minute warning, a fan decided to run onto the field. That fan was met by an All-Pro wide receiver who was in the midst of a rough day, who decided he was going to pay homage to since-retired ESPN segment jacked up.

Buffalo would go on to score on the very next play. These two events were probably not related, but you never know.