The Chiefs Blocked A Last Second Broncos Field Goal To Stay Undefeated

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday as the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team at 8-0, and were heavy favorites to move to 9-0 at home against their divisional rival from Denver. However, the Chiefs offense, which has been sluggish at times this season, could not finish off drives with touchdowns and allowed the Broncos to hang around all game.

On Sunday, it looked like that would finally catch up to them and result in a loss, as the Broncos moved the ball inside the Chiefs 20 on their final drive of the game, trailing 16-14, setting up a 35-yard field goal attempt for the win by Wil Lutz. However, the Chiefs special teams unit still had at least one more miracle in them, as George Karlaftis, Leo Chenal, and company caved in the left side of the Broncos field goal unit and blocked the kick to preserve the 16-14 win.

It’s an insane way for the Chiefs to win that game, as they were completely unable to run the ball (19 carries for 57 yards, 19 yards coming from Patrick Mahomes scrambling), missed a number of big play opportunities and had to settle for field goals, and gave up a critical late game drive deep into their own territory. And yet, they move on to Week 11 at 9-0 on the season with a schedule that isn’t the most difficult if they can get past a road trip to Buffalo next week — although, as Sunday proved, division games can always get weird.