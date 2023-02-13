Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl yet again. Kansas City survived quite the battle with the Philadelphia Eagles en route to a 38-35 win, although it did not come without some controversy at the end of the game.

After an Eagles touchdown and two-point conversion tied things up with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs got the ball and marched down the field, getting down to the Philly 15-yard line with just under two minutes remaining. Things did, however, look manageable for the Eagles, as Kansas City faced a third-and-8 that fell incomplete, as Patrick Mahomes tried to throw the ball to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was nowhere near where he needed to be in the end zone.

And then, the flag came that changed the game. According to the officials, Eagles defensive back James Bradberry committed a holding on Smith-Schuster that prevented him from running his route.

Was defensive holding the right call here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FtHOiYykKf — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 13, 2023

The call was five yards and a fresh set of downs for Kansas City, and as we’ve seen time and time again over the year, giving Mahomes another chance is deadly. After the call, the Chiefs ran three plays to kill the clock and set up Harrison Butker, whose 27-yard field goal went straight through the uprights to give KC a 38-35 lead.

Philly’s final play was a heave from Jalen Hurts that came nowhere close to getting to the end zone, and the Chiefs emerged with their second Super Bowl victory with Mahomes under center.

While fans were upset about the call, after the game, Bradberry wasn’t, as he said he did in fact hold Smith-Schuster and that it was on him for making the crucial penalty.