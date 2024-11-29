The Chiefs have had an incredible run of luck this season, which feels borderline unfair for a team as talented as they are to also have luck on their side. They’ve won one-possession games in just about every way possible, with walk-off kicks, blocked kicks, and now, walk-off turnovers.

In a Black Friday slugfest against the Raiders, the Chiefs once again found themselves trailing in the fourth quarter, but were able to march down the field before settling for a field goal to go up 19-17. Vegas, with Aidan O’Connell now under center, isn’t exactly an explosive offense, but in the final minute they were able to cross midfield and were seemingly in field goal range for a game-winning try with 15 seconds left in the game. After spiking it on second down on the 32, the Raiders lined up for third down to try and get a little closer for the kick, but miscommunication on the snap saw the ball bounce off O’Connell’s chest because he wasn’t ready for it, bouncing away where the Chiefs eventually recovered it.

What a WILD ending on Black Friday 👀 pic.twitter.com/JtYRVva6Zy — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

Given the Raiders were out of timeouts, it didn’t really matter who recovered the fumble as the clock would’ve wound down to 0:00 even if O’Connell had corralled it. It’s a horrific way to lose if you’re the Raiders, as this season has been a disaster but they take pride in managing to be a thorn in Kansas City’s side. Unfortunately, one of the complications of being on a backup QB is the snap count can be a bit different, and O’Connell was trying to survey the defense one last time before taking the snap when the ball was suddenly on him. For the Chiefs, they somehow move to 11-1 despite another mediocre offensive showing, but they don’t put pictures on the scoreboard and the win counts all the same to move them one step closer to a first round bye and the top seed in the AFC.