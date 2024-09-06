The Kansas City Chiefs started their quest for a third Super Bowl in a row with a win over the Baltimore Ravens, although it looked for a moment like that might not have ended up being the case. Kansas City came out on top, 27-20, after a Ravens touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter was ruled out of bounds by the slimmest of margins.

Baltimore got the ball with 1:50 left and the ball on its own 13, and Lamar Jackson managed to march them down the field and into the red zone. After missing a pair of throws to Isaiah Likely and Zay Flowers on first and second down, Jackson fired a strike to Likely on the final play of the game, and it looked like he scored a touchdown that would put them in position to win — John Harbaugh planned to keep his offense on the field and go for 2 and the win.

But instant replay had other ideas. The referees looked at the touchdown, and it was determined that Likely’s toe was just barely out of bounds, thereby giving Kansas City the win.

The Ravens were THIS CLOSE to scoring the game-tying touchdown 👀#Kickoff2024 pic.twitter.com/08KjTVFHQZ — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2024

Likely was magnificent on the evening, catching nine balls for 111 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for him, he needed his shoe to be one size smaller to get a second touchdown and, potentially, a win in the season opener.