Marvel

Chris Evans’ love of football began long before he played quarterback for John Hughes High in Not Another Teen Movie. The Captain America star and Boston native is a noted fan of the New England Patriots. Evans is also not an especially big fan of the current President of the United States, and considering who lines up under center for the reigning Super Bowl champs, that presents some problems.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady generally tries to avoid politics, but that changed in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, when he had a Make America Great Again hat in his locker to support longtime friend Donald Trump. He hasn’t spoken about Trump all that much since, but Trump did claim that Brady voted for him.

Evans struggles with this, as he discussed in a piece in The Hollywood Reporter. Captain America was asked if he’d be willing to throw on some pads and a helmet and wear a No. 12 jersey in a Brady biopic, then broke down why he’d find that difficult.

“I don’t know,” he says. “I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb sh*t, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough.” “I think maybe a couple of years ago,” he continues, “I might have tried to pull some, like, mental gymnastics to compartmentalize, but I don’t know if I can anymore. So I’m just hoping he’s woken up.”

Evans has never been one to bite his tongue when it comes to the president, and apparently, that extends to the quarterback for his favorite NFL team.