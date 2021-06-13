Getty Image
Sports

Denmark’s Team Doctor Confirmed Christian Eriksen Suffered A Cardiac Arrest And Was Resuscitated

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

After more than a year of delays, the Euro 2020 tournament arrived this week with plenty of fanfare and excitement, but on Saturday all of that quickly went away during as scary a situation as you can have in a sporting event when Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Eriksen received medical attention for a significant amount of time and the medical staff had a defibrillator out to resuscitate the star midfielder before he was taken off on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital. Happily, Eriksen survived the incident and was awake, alert, and stable when he arrived at the hospital, but the Denmark team doctor confirmed on Sunday that he had suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be revived on the pitch, via ESPN.

“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest,” Morten Boesen said. “How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don’t know.

“We got him back after one defibrillator, so that’s quite fast. I’m not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital.”

It was a horrifying scene and that the match was resumed later that evening was a decision that many found questionable, with Finland beating Denmark 1-0 with everyone still, understandably, shaken. That Eriksen survived is obviously great news, but it’s a sight that will stay with everyone on that field and watching in person or at home forever.

Topics: #SoccerTags: ,

Promoted Content

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×