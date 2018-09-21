The Victory Fridges Were Opened After The Browns Finally Won A Game

Bud Light

It had been a while since the Cleveland Browns won a football game. The last time they walked off the field with a win, it was Week 16 of the 2016 campaign, as Robert Griffin III led the team to a 20-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Since then, Griffin is no longer a Brown, the Chargers are no longer in San Diego, and the Browns have not won a football game.

Well, at least that was the case until Thursday night, when Cleveland — behind a scintillating performance from No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield — took down the New York Jets, 21-17. It was a big day for Browns fans, both because it’s bee a while since they saw a win and because they got a whole bunch of free beer.

Much has been made of the Victory Fridges that Bud Light installed throughout Cleveland, giving fans free booze if the clock hit zero and the Browns found themselves on top. That happened, Bud Light obliged, and voila: Free booze.

Here was a clip, via Bud Light, of the game-winning touchdown scored by Carlos Hyde from a bar in Cleveland, one which had fridges that got opened.