How The Coaching Carousel Works In ‘EA Sports College Football 25’

On Tuesday, a new deep dive into Dynasty mode got released, and we got a ton of information about how recruiting and the transfer portal will work , as well as the coaching carousel. Here, we’ll dive into everything about how the carousel works, hiring and firing coaches, how coaching archetypes work, and how it all impacts your program.

With just over two weeks until the July 19 release date for EA Sports College Football 25, we continue to get more and more information about the return of the college football video game franchise. We got an early look at the game back in May, with a chance to play the game for a few hours and hear a lot about Dynasty mode , Road to Glory , and more, we didn’t get an actual opportunity to see the full mechanics of things outside of gameplay.

Coaching Archetypes



After deciding whether to be a head coach, offensive coordinator, or defensive coordinator to start your career, you can choose which of the three base coaching types you will be: Recruiter (self-explanatory), Motivator (player development and program culture), or Tactician (X’s and O’s). Within each type you can pick a path to either become hyper specialized (i.e., Elite Recruiter) or more balanced (i.e., Talent Developer, who blends Recruiter and Motivator) as a coach. There is no one right path, and the idea was to create pros and cons for each. Getting hyper-specialized will give you bigger boosts in that area, so if you want to run a Mario Cristobal Simulator and become the best recruiter, you’ll dominate the recruiting trail but you’ll lag behind in the world of scheme and talent development. However, you can’t be great at everything in the game, so trying to be balanced comes with its own negatives, as you’ll struggle to do any one thing at an elite level.

The ultimate goal is to become an “elite archetype” of Program Builder or CEO, and you can do that by taking any of the pathways. All told, there are 11 archetypes, from specialization to blends of talents, with each having unique areas of expertise and perks, from in-game boosts to recruiting boosts to better player development. They all form what EA calls a “rock, paper, scissors relationship” to ensure there isn’t one dominant archetype.

You can upgrade your archetype by earning coaching points, which come from achieving different goals in the various areas. The example they provide is to become an Elite Recruiter you have to spend 50 Coach Points in the Recruiter archetype and also sign two top-5 recruiting classes. You can view your progress on the Coach Abilities screen in the Dynasty Hub, seeing what archetypes are available, requirements to unlock them, perks they provide, and your progression in each.

Coordinators and head coaches have the same archetypes and skill trees, which is important to consider when building your staff. Coordinator and head coach skills stack, which means if you are a recruiter and hire other recruiters, you’ll get bigger boosts. However, you also can look to balance your staff by filling in your personal weaknesses by hiring coordinators with strengths in those areas. Again, that creates more balance but limits how significant the boosts you can get in each area will be.

Coaching Contracts



Each contract will come with a set number of years and performance expectations. The four contract expectations are Number of Wins, Win a Conference Championship, Make the Playoff, and Win a National Championship. The expectations are determined by the school’s Team Prestige rating at the time of signing the deal. Your job security will fluctuate based on how you are doing in relation to those goals and the further you get from them, the closer you are to going on the hot seat — and potentially getting fired. You can get fired in the game (unless you turn that off in settings), and your job security is tied to your success on the field. Winning a big game or beating a rival will boost your job security, while a bad loss to an FCS team will drop it considerably.

Once your contract runs up, your school will determine whether to extend you or not based on your performance in meeting those expectations. Extension offers are automatically signed to avoid any accidental skipping through that stage and losing a job you were already in, but an extension doesn’t preclude you from entering the Coaching Carousel and taking a new job.