Pedro Munhoz Knocked Out Cody Garbrandt At UFC 235 After An Insane Final 40 Seconds

03.02.19 1 hour ago

It’s hard to believe it was just three years ago when Cody Garbrandt (11-4) reached the top of the UFC bantamweight division when he earned a decision victory over Dominick Cruz.

Much has changed since he won UFC gold, and his dramatic fall from grace continued Saturday night at UFC 235 with his third knockout loss in as many opportunities. Never one to shy away from an opportunity to toss hands, Garbrandt managed to slip off his back against Pedro Munhoz (19-3) late in the first round and rose to his feet, quickly attacking his opponent around the Octagon.

Garbrandt looked to get rocked a handful of times, but he never backed down, continuing to move forward in hopes of ending Munhoz’s night. Instead, it was Garbrandt’s chin which gave way first, as his knees crumbled and the challenger finished him in the final 10 seconds of the round.

