Getty Image
Sports

Cody Garbrandt Is Out Of UFC 255 With A Torn Bicep

TwitterContributing Writer

Cody Garbrandt’s move to the UFC flyweight division is on hold after the former bantamweight champion suffered a torn bicep in training, he announced on Twitter.

Garbrandt added he requested to push the title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo until December, but the UFC opted to replace him, going with No. 4 ranked Alex Perez on November 21 at UFC 255, per Combate.

After returning to the win column with a swift knockout of Raphael Assuncao in June, Garbrandt was slated to move down in weight in the champ’s first flyweight title defense. It was an opportunity for a return to glory for Garbrandt, who had lost three consecutive fights before his big win. But after testing positive for COVID-19, being forced out of training for more than a month and suffering the injury, he’ll have to wait for the winner of Figueiredo-Perez for his next opportunity.

After missing weight in his initial bout with Joseph Benavidez, Figueiredo submitted Benavidez to win the division crown in July. At 19-1, Figueiredo’s lone loss came at the hands of Jussier Formiga in March of last year. Perez earned his shot at the flyweight belt with a first-round knockout of Formiga in June, and is riding a three-win streak ahead of his bout against Figueiredo.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Rap Albums Of September 2020
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
×