The Raw after WrestleMania 39 appeared to be heading directly into Cody Rhodes’ redemption after losing the main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The show opened with Rhodes teaming with an unlikely contender in Brock Lesnar against the Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa, but ended with a detour.

In the opening minutes of the show, Rhodes demanded a rematch against Reigns after Sikoa cost him the belt the night before. When Reigns declined, Paul Heyman granted his request for a tag team match under stipulations that they must have wrestled at WrestleMania and they won’t be eligible for a championship match as long as Reigns holds the belts. Lesnar answered the call, but his loyalty to Rhodes didn’t last long.

As Rhodes made his entrance into the ring, Lesnar attacked him with an F-5 and continued to brutalize him around the ring.

Lesnar proceeded to throw Rhodes over the barricade, hit him with a steel chair, F-5 him through the announce table, F-5 him onto the stairs, and eventually ended the night by giving double middle fingers as the show went off the air.

For now, Rhodes’ return to the gain revenge on Reigns and earn his way back to the top looks like it’ll have to go through Lesnar first.