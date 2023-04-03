A year after returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes was unable to overcome the Bloodline, when Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Sunday night’s WrestleMania 39.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Rhodes made his entrance, greeting his wife, daughter, family, and the late Brodie Lee’s son at ringside. Reigns entered flanked by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa one night after The Usos dropped their tag team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

A beautiful story. 💜@CodyRhodes has a special #WrestleMania weight belt for Brodie, son of the late, great Jon Huber. pic.twitter.com/Yahq8iJBno — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

Rhodes earned the advantage early, but after a pep talk from Heyman, the tide turned for Reigns. As Rhodes began to get the advantage on the outside, he climbed onto the apron only for Sikoa to grab a chair and hit him in the ribs with the ref’s back turned. Rhodes again looked to turn the tide, but Sikoa grabbed his foot, allowing Reigns the advantage.

Reigns cleared off the announce tables and attempted to pile drive Rhodes through the table. Rhodes reversed into a back body drop and sent Reigns crashing through the table. Back inside the ring, Rhodes got going, landing the Cody Cutter for the two count.

Sikoa again attacked Rhodes outside the ring, hitting him with a weight belt across the back. The referee heard the belt smack across his back and sent Sikoa to the back. Reigns grabbed the weight belt and fought with the ref over it, then stumbled into Cross Rhodes for the two count.

Back on their feet, Reigns set up for the Superman Punch, but Rhodes reversed into the pedigree for a two count. Reigns caught Rhodes with a Superman Punch on a reversal of the Disaster Kick for the two count. Rhodes reversed a spear attempt into a two count, then locked in the figure four leg lock and screamed at Reigns to tap. Reigns reversed and Rhodes reached the ropes for the break.