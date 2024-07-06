WWE announced on Saturday that Bad Blood is returning for the first time since 2004 on October 5 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In its latest collaboration, WWE paired WWE champion Cody Rhodes with producer Metro Boomin to make the announcement. In the promotion the duo team up for an old fashioned stakeout of State Farm Arena, where Metro Boomin asks Rhodes if they’re going to sit there until October, which he replies that’s exactly what they’re going to do. They then question each other on why they’re not doing this in their respective tour buses.

WWE’s last Bad Blood event took place in 2004, when Shawn Michaels squared off with Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match. The event originated in 1997 as Michaels faced off against the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match as well.

The Bad Blood show comes as Rhodes has elevated to the very top of the WWE card, earning a champion’s return home assuming he’s still carrying the belt a few months from now. It’s also a good event name to revive with the Bloodline still going strong (and now having an internal battle brewing). The last time WWE hosted a premium live event in Atlanta, Day 1 emanated from Rhodes’ home state in 2022 when Brock Lesnar headlined the show to win the WWE championship in a 5-way match.