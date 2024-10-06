ATLANTA — Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns pinned Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of WWE Bad Blood after a spear from Reigns on Sikoa.

Rhodes, in his return home, was welcomed by the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff band for his entrance.

What a way to introduce The American Nightmare at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/QPcXM15036 — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

While Reigns walked out to his own epic entrance.

After everyone made their way to the ring, Rhodes and Reigns deliberated on who would start the match, giving way to Rhodes to face off against Fatu. After a quick lockup and a bit of action in the ring, Fatu tagged in Sikoa and Rhodes obliged the audience’s pleas and brought in Reigns. Reigns worked Sikoa around the ring before a distraction from Fatu gave him the upper hand.

Reigns made the hot tag to Rhodes, who hit the ring and took advantage of Fatu. Rhodes set up for Cross Rhodes, but a distraction from Sikoa gave an opening for Fatu to turn the tables. Fatu and Sikoa took their turns working over the champ, tagging in and out and keeping Rhodes away from his corner. Just as Rhodes was about to make the tag, Fatu pulled Reigns from the apron.