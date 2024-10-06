ATLANTA — Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns pinned Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of WWE Bad Blood after a spear from Reigns on Sikoa.
Rhodes, in his return home, was welcomed by the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff band for his entrance.
What a way to introduce The American Nightmare at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/QPcXM15036
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
While Reigns walked out to his own epic entrance.
OTC has arrived at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/JblIdLumNo
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
After everyone made their way to the ring, Rhodes and Reigns deliberated on who would start the match, giving way to Rhodes to face off against Fatu. After a quick lockup and a bit of action in the ring, Fatu tagged in Sikoa and Rhodes obliged the audience’s pleas and brought in Reigns. Reigns worked Sikoa around the ring before a distraction from Fatu gave him the upper hand.
The OTC rules at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/9LZOBuBjoC
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
Reigns made the hot tag to Rhodes, who hit the ring and took advantage of Fatu. Rhodes set up for Cross Rhodes, but a distraction from Sikoa gave an opening for Fatu to turn the tables. Fatu and Sikoa took their turns working over the champ, tagging in and out and keeping Rhodes away from his corner. Just as Rhodes was about to make the tag, Fatu pulled Reigns from the apron.
When Rhodes finally made it to his corner, Reigns exploded in to attack Sikoa. Reigns set up for the Superman Punch, which Sikoa tried to reverse into the Samoan Spike. Reigns set up for the spear, but Fatu pulled him back. Fatau hit a moonsault, Sikoa hit a splash, and Rhodes broke up the pinfall attempt. On the outside. Rhodes took apart the announce table before he tossed Fatu through the barricade. On the outside, Rhodes hit Cross Rhodes on Fatu, then superkicked him onto the announce table. Rhodes climbed to the top rope and saluted Reigns before splashing Fatu through the table.
EYE FOR AN EYE.
AND A SPLASH FOR A SPLASH.#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/QskOjj2fTi
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
Reigns and Sikoa butted heads in the ring, battling on their knees as they made their way to their feet. As Reigns set up for the spear, the Bloodline hit the ring and distracted him. Sikoa hit a rolling spear for two. Jimmy Uso showed up behind Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa before Reigns hit a spear for three. After the match, Reigns and Uso embraced.
Jimmy Uso is BACK for PAYBACK at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/WDQOz8eZBp
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
REUNITED AT LONG LAST!#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/kCEs8clPCw
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
After the mach, the Bloodline jumped Rhodes when Reigns and Jimmy made the save. As Reigns and Rhodes glanced at the title, The Rock hit the entrance ramp and stared them down.
IF YA SMELL…
The Rock is BACK at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/GxBK9nSokn
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
Rhodes and Reigns joined forces after the latter returned at SummerSlam to help the champion retain his belt. The unlikely duo came together against this next iteration of the Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.