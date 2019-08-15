Getty Image

The NFL season will start in earnest in a few short weeks, and Colin Kaepernick is still not among the quarterbacks getting ready to play in training camp. Instead, Wednesday night marked an important milestone not in his career, but in protest in America.

Wednesday marked the three year anniversary of Kaepernick’s nonviolent protest of police brutality against people of color, a protest he started while a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The protest drew admiration and outrage across the sports and political world, as other players joined him in refusing to stand for the national anthem before sporting events. And on Wednesday, Kaepernick posted a video to Instagram marking the anniversary and chronicling what’s happened in the years since he first sat down.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression,” Kaepernick wrote. “I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people!”