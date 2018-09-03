Colin Kaepernick Is The Face Of Nike’s 30th ‘Just Do It’ Campaign

Nike

For the past two years Colin Kaepernick has been one of the most talked about athletes in the world despite not having a contract with an NFL team. Kaepernick last stepped foot on an NFL field on Jan. 1, 2017, and has since found himself jobless due to his status as the player that popularized protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling prior to games during the national anthem.

Those protests, that have since been misrepresented as “anthem protests,” have been made into a major political topic of conversation, with Donald Trump and the current administration attacking Kaepernick and other athletes, as well as the league, over the protests. Even without being on a team, Kaepernick has remained at the forefront of the conversation and his collusion case against the NFL is set to head to trial later this year.

Through this, Nike has been waiting, patiently, to reveal Kaepernick as the face of their newest “Just Do It” campaign. On Monday, that happened, with a powerful image of Kaepernick and the caption “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”