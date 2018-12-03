Your 2018 College Football Bowl Guide And Watchability Rankings

Getty Image / Uproxx

College football’s regular season has just one game remaining, with Army and Navy squaring off in their annual matchup on Saturday, but bowl games don’t wait for the troops to play before announcing the full bowl schedule.

On Sunday every matchup in college football’s postseason was announced and, as always, there are some games that will be worth your while and others that, outside of diehard fans of those teams, will be easily skippable. Before we get to our watchability rankings, I feel a quick note is important. Yes, bowl season is long and there are lots of games. No, they’re not all good matchups and you shouldn’t feel obligated to watch them all. At the same time, it’s OK that there are lots of bowls and teams that go .500 are rewarded with an extra game because that’s still important to those kids and programs. Stop complaining about there being too many bowls, you aren’t forced to watch them.

With that said, we’re ranking the bowl games in terms of the ones you should try to watch, from worst to best and factoring in the stakes of the game, the probability of a competitive game, and whether the teams are fun to watch. Let’s get to it.

40. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: BYU vs. Western Michigan (Dec. 21, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Going off the offshore opening lines (which, admittedly are a bit wonky), only Alabama is a bigger favorite than BYU this bowl season. If you’ve watched much BYU football this season, you know they aren’t exactly an exciting football team and I’d expect this to be a fairly hideous, lopsided game.

39. SoFi Hawai’i Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech (Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET)

The ‘Bows have not been nearly as much fun as they appeared to be early in the season, and Louisiana Tech has likely underwhelmed after being competitive at LSU. This may be competitive, but not likely a ton of fun. Also factoring into this low of a ranking is the fact that this game kicks at 10:30 p.m. on the Saturday night before Christmas and many of you will likely have better things to do that night.

38. AutoNation Cure Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Tulane (Dec. 15, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Nothing about this game is really appealing. Tulane is going to muck it up and ULL is only exciting when playing another exciting team. It’s also going up against a game that should be way more fun in almost the exact same time slot.

37. DXL Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Ohio (Dec. 19, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Can I interest you in some Wednesday afternoon football?! The artist formerly known as the Miami Beach Bowl will feature an Ohio team that will score in bunches against a San Diego State team that’s been miserable the last month of the season. If Ohio dictates pace, it might be watchable, but I just can’t get excited about watching the Aztecs this season.