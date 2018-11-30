College Football Week 14 Picks: Championship Week Winners

Getty Image

Hello, friends. We have finally reached conference championship week, which signals the end of the regular season for all the non Army-Navy schools.

That also means a smaller slate of games, and, as such, a lighter betting card for the weekend. Still, there’s plenty of action to be had, including some leans on makeup games from various weather related cancellations earlier in the year. First, let’s look back at our first losing week in more than a month and check out where we stand for the season.

Last Week: 7-11

Full Season: 107-99-2

We need some winners to get profitable for the year, so let’s find some (as always, lines come via Westgate):