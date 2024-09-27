What To Watch For In College Football, Week 5

The headliner of Week 5 is a top-5 matchup between Georgia and Alabama, but the primetime showdown in Tuscaloosa isn’t the only important game on the schedule this week. There are some fascinating games across the country, from the expanded SEC and Big Ten, to the Sun Belt and Mountain West, as teams in those conferences are vying not only for a chance at a conference title, but the lone Playoff spot held open for a Group of 5 team. Here, we’ll dive into what we have an eye on for the Week 5 slate as well as a best bet and look back at last week’s top individual performance.

We are a month into the college football season, which means we are fully into conference play. As much fun as some of the big non-con matchups can be, the full slate of games tends to be lacking, as there are lots of tune-up games and buy games on the schedule. Now, we start to get Saturdays full of intriguing matchups, with more traditional showdowns and some new conference rivalries.

The Game Of The Year (Of The Week): No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

The first major test (and the first SEC game) of the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa is the program that has battled with the Crimson Tide for superiority at the top of the conference in recent years — and really, we wouldn’t have wanted it to be any other way. This game is the sort of heavyweight fight that this new era of superconferences should produce more frequently, and I, for one, cannot think of a better way to ring in that new era than the Dawgs and the Tide throwing haymakers at one another for 60 minutes.

Georgia’s offense has had a week off to lick its wounds after Kentucky dragged them into the mud in their SEC opener — the Bulldogs won, 13-12, but they just did not have a way to consistently move the ball. Alabama’s defense has been awesome this year, but teams have been able to move the ball a little bit on the ground. Not much, mind you, but it’s been a much better bet than throwing it. Now, Carson Beck is the best signal-caller they’ll have gone against, but Kirby Smart likes taking the air out of games like these, especially on the road. I expect tons of Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier, but if Beck has to throw, he needs to be the potential top-10 pick we know he can be and keep tabs of Keon Sabb, the Michigan safety transfer who is a monster.

Unsurprisingly, DeBoer has the Tide’s offense absolutely rolling. Jalen Milroe looks unbelievable throwing the ball, and he’s always going to be dangerous with his legs. Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have combined for 48 carries for 430 yards, which is a tidy 8.95 yards per carry. Ryan Williams is one of the most dynamic receivers in America, and he doesn’t turn 18 until February. Having said this, Georgia’s defense is a different animal than what they’ve faced this season, and even though they’re not the clear-cut best defense in America, it’s a unit with NFL guys all over the place. Plus when you give Smart a few weeks to gameplan, good things tend to happen.

We might be able to drop (Of The Week) on the title of this section. This has a legitimate chance of being game of the year in college football. I can’t wait.

Lock Into This One: No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 9 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Your remote might be pretty busy flipping back and forth between the above game and what should be a really fun one in Happy Valley, as the Nittany Lions are hosting the Illini under the lights in Beaver Stadium. Illinois is one of the biggest surprises in America to start the year, as Bret Bielema’s bunch have gutted out one-possession wins over Kansas and Nebraska, the latter of which happened in overtime in front of the fans in Lincoln. Their secondary is nasty, while Luke Altmyer looks like a completely different quarterback than he was last year and his top-2 targets in the passing game — Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin — have been very productive. If they can run the ball, play keep away, and not ask Altmyer to do too much against a stout Nittany Lion defense, they’re going to have a shot.

Speaking of QBs who look completely different: Drew Allar has gotten off to an incredible start for the Nittany Lions this year, as the team has found big plays in bunches on the offensive side of the football. The chess match between that Illini secondary and Allar’s favorite target, standout tight end Tyler Warren, is going to be a blast, and their top running back, Nick Singleton, is as good as anyone in the country. Their defense didn’t look great against the best passing offense they’ve played so far this year (Bowling Green), but if that was just a weird game against a MAC team and they are one of the best defenses in America, Illinois could be in for a long day.