Colorado State Stunned Boise State On A Hail Mary As Time Expired

For years, Boise State lorded over the Mountain West Conference as one of the dominant non-Power 5 programs in all of college football. The Broncos were annually in the mix for BCS and New Year’s Six bowl games, but in recent years the gap has started to close between Boise and the rest of the conference.

This year, the Broncos are just 3-4, but entered Saturday night still 2-0 in conference play facing a Colorado State team they had never lost to. At halftime, it looked like that streak would continue as Boise led 17-0, but a furious second half comeback saw the Rams claw their way into the game, trailing by six in the closing seconds. Colorado State needed a miracle to snap their losing streak to Boise and got one in the form of a Hail Mary from Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi that got knocked down by the Broncos’ defensive backs, but into the arms of a diving Dallin Holker.

THE HAIL MARY TO TIE IT UP!!!!! 🤯 @CSUFootball OH MY!!!!!! WHAT A THROW!! WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/X4s5P9n1DO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

It was great design by the Rams to push two receivers to the back of the end zone with Holker serving as a trailer to hopefully catch a ball being batted down. The plan worked to perfection and in the wee hours of the morning on the East Coast, the best finish of the weekend in college football took place.

WOW Another look at that Hail Mary to tie the game by @CSUFootball 😱 pic.twitter.com/HMaZYrCi3F — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

To win the game, the Rams still needed to hit their extra point and did just that, sending Fort Collins into pandemonium after their first win over the Broncos in program history.

THE KICK IS GOOD FOR THE WIN!!!! @CSUFootball WITH THE WILD COMEBACK! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PEB3Fev14J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

For how often the conversation between Saturdays focuses on the playoff, expansion, and conference realignment, it’s always a fun reminder how much these games that might not have national attention mean to the guys on the field. Colorado State absolutely was aware of their record vs. Boise and snapping that meant everything to them, making for a wild scene in Fort Collins where the celebration still might be going.