The NFL’s quarterback carousel continues to turn. One day after Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to return to the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos pulled off a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to bring Russell Wilson to Colorado, a new report by Adam Schefter of ESPN indicates that the Washington Commanders have found their quarterback for the 2022 NFL season.

According to Schefter, the Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts worked out a deal to send Carson Wentz to the nation’s capital after only one year in the AFC. While the exact parameters of the trade have not yet been announced, Schefter reports that Indianapolis will receive a package of picks, including a pair of third-round selections.

Schefter also added that the Commanders will take on the entirety of Wentz’s contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Colts will begin looking for a quarterback, with one eye on San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo.

Wentz began his NFL career in the NFC East, as he was a Philadelphia Eagle for several years before getting traded to the Colts last year. His future in Indianapolis came into doubt after the team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final game of the season, knocking them to 9-8 on the year and preventing them from making the playoffs. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.