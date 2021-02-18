The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia has come to an end. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wentz, whose name has been on the trade block since the Eagles’ season has come to an end, is on his way to Indianapolis. Schefter reports that the return for Wentz is relatively meager — Philly will get a 2021 third-round pick, along with a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft that could become a first-round selection.

The Colts have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Wentz ever since he hit the trade block, as the team’s head coach, Frank Reich, was in Philadelphia during Wentz’s breakout 2017 campaign as the team’s offensive coordinator. Ever since then, things have gone downhill for Wentz — his MVP-caliber season came to an end prematurely due to an ACL injury, his backup, Nick Foles, went on to lead the team to the Super Bowl, and he never found a way to get back to his pre-injury level.

Wentz struggled last season in Philly, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns, and a league-high 15 interceptions. He was eventually benched for rookie signal caller Jalen Hurts. Moving on from him was always presumed to be a bit of an issue due to his contract — he is about to enter the second year of a four-year, $128 million extension he signed with the Eagles. But in Indianapolis, he finds a team with a need under center after Philip Rivers retired, one of the best offensive lines and rushing attacks in the league, a handful of interesting pass catchers, and a coach who intimately knows what he’s capable of doing. Whether or not he’s still capable of reaching that level or anything close to it, though, remains to be seen.