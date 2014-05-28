Watch Molly Schuyler House Two 72 Ounce Steaks In 15 Minutes

Molly Schuyler is a freak of nature. At just 5-foot-7 and 125-pounds, the mother of four is one of the greatest competitive eaters that this world has ever known, as she blew us all away back in January, when she dropped 363 chicken wings into her “bottomless pit” at an event in Philadelphia. On Monday, though, she not only destroyed Joey Chestnut’s record for the 72-ounce steak challenge at the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Texas, but she stuck the steak knife in and twisted it by eating a second steak just for poops and giggles.
Chestnut broke the record in 2008, when he took down the giant slab of beef in 8 minutes and 52 seconds, which makes Schuyler’s feat all the more impressive (and probably gross). She only needed 4 minutes and 58 seconds to devour her first steak*, and her second steak was polished off in 9 minutes and 59 seconds. Perhaps the best part of this story is that Big Texan co-owner Danny Lee thought Schuyler was joking when she first walked in to take down the record. But now he has to make sure that everything is set up for when she returns next year to go for three 72-oz. steaks.
Now, the most important question – would you like to watch Schuyler eat both steaks? Yes. Yes you would.
*Schuyler has previously broken another record for eating a 72-oz. steak in under 3 minutes. This woman is not human.
USA! USA! USA!
You have no idea. The Big Texan is Murican as they come. The billboards start hundreds of miles away. It (and the hotel that surrounds it) looks like something out of a ’40s western.
This just doesn’t have the same sexual undertones as a hotdog-eating contest.
I am in awe of her power.
The funniest part is when the woman stops the clock and goes to high five her and is totally ignored.
oh man that poor girl just holding her high five up, waiting in anticipation.
wondering if she should just give up or poke the girl to high five her.
maybe thinking about toughing it out thinking she will eventually turn around to her.
Is this the woman that was on Tosh.0 and speed-eating a massive meal?
Maybe. [lmgtfy.com]
camera pans over to her husband, trying to decide how to ask for a doggie bag.
Technically, she finished the steak AND a bunch of sides in 4:58 *pushes up glasses, misses and pokes eye*