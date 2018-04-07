UFC Shows What Happened Inside Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Bus During Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 Meltdown

The fallout from Conor McGregor’s attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bus at the UFC 223 presser continues, now with a view from inside the bus released as part of the latest UFC Embedded episode. While we’ve seen clips of McGregor’s rampage taken on the scene, UFC’s video likely provides the best look at the lightweight’s attack on the bus and the reaction from those inside and the immediate reaction behind the scenes.

McGregor’s heated reaction apparently stems from an incident between Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov that was caught on camera earlier in the week. The assault on the bus shattered a window and ended up cutting lightweight Michael Chiesa in the face, leading to McGregor’s later arrest for assault. According to CNN, McGregor is facing several charges and will be back in June over the allegations after being released on a $50,000 bond:

McGregor, who wasn’t on the UFC 223 card, is accused of three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of assault, one count of attempted assault, five counts of menacing and one count of reckless of endangerment, a court document says. Two of the criminal mischief charges are felonies.

[McGregor] also was ordered to stay away from five people involved in the incident. McGregor, who was not asked to enter a plea, left the courthouse without saying anything to the media.