Anyone expecting a typical match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 clearly wasn’t paying attention. This, of course, was a fight that saw McGregor arrested after attacking Khabib’s bus following an alleged assault on McGregor’s trainer, ensuing lawsuits, heated words at the weigh-in, and McGregor calling Nurmagomedoy’s manager a “terrorist rat.”

Khabib was understandably angry, and he took it out on McGregor during the bout, including a vicious shot that McGregor somehow recovered from before ultimately submitting in the fourth round.