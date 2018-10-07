Anyone expecting a typical match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 clearly wasn’t paying attention. This, of course, was a fight that saw McGregor arrested after attacking Khabib’s bus following an alleged assault on McGregor’s trainer, ensuing lawsuits, heated words at the weigh-in, and McGregor calling Nurmagomedoy’s manager a “terrorist rat.”
Khabib was understandably angry, and he took it out on McGregor during the bout, including a vicious shot that McGregor somehow recovered from before ultimately submitting in the fourth round.
The brawl after the fight was more entertaining than the actual fight. McGregor is overrated and full of shit.
Dana white is absolute shit of a human who looks at mcgregor w puppydog eyes and treats him w kid gloves for appalling behavior. White post fight press conference was an embarrassment. You can tell he cant wait to strip khabib of the belt becaue White has never successfully promoted a fighter in his whole career the only ones who make it big do it on their own. White is a piece of shit.
None of this is new of course.