Chaos Erupted Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Win Over Conor McGregor At UFC 229

Managing Editor, Sports + DIME
10.07.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Anyone expecting a typical match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 clearly wasn’t paying attention. This, of course, was a fight that saw McGregor arrested after attacking Khabib’s bus following an alleged assault on McGregor’s trainer, ensuing lawsuits, heated words at the weigh-in, and McGregor calling Nurmagomedoy’s manager a “terrorist rat.”

Khabib was understandably angry, and he took it out on McGregor during the bout, including a vicious shot that McGregor somehow recovered from before ultimately submitting in the fourth round.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORKHABIB NURMAGOMEDOVUFCUFC 229

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 5 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP