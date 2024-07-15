copa-fans-top
Getty Image
Sports

The Copa America Final Between Argentina And Colombia Got Delayed After Fans Breached Security In Miami

The Copa America final between Colombia and Argentina in Miami was a highly anticipated match with tons of fans flocking to South Florida to support the two South American sides. Unfortunately, the security situation at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was not prepared for the flood of people coming to the game and a number of fans breached security and pushed their way through security into the stadium.

Police and security personnel were chasing down those that came into the game without tickets and police made a number of arrests.

After the initial breach, they shut down most gates and funneled fans to only one open gate, leading to further issues and an awful lot of angry fans that had paid big money for tickets to the match.

The 8:00 p.m. ET start time got delayed, as they announced they wouldn’t start the game until the fans without tickets left the stadium, with FOX stating the expected start time was being moved to 8:30 p.m. ET.

And then, they just…stopped checking tickets and letting everyone into the stadium as fans had been unable to get into the game and it was decided to just let the flood of people into the building no matter what.

As things got worse, fans went to great lengths to try and get into the stadium.

While NFL games and college football games draw big and at times rowdy crowds, international soccer is a completely different animal and it’s clear the organizers did not adequately prepare for that and the result was a disaster in Miami. With the United States serving as the World Cup hosts in a couple years, there’s going to need to be some serious lessons learned from the Copa America final when it comes to planning for the masses that will be making their way here for the World Cup.

