Dak Prescott had one of the best games of his career during the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Prescott completed 25 of his 33 pass attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns, while the Cowboys never seemed to be especially threatened in a road playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Of course, Prescott’s play was not the biggest Cowboys-related story of the game. That belonged to the team’s kicker, Brett Maher. While Maher has been extremely reliable for Dallas this season, he had an historically bad game against the Bucs, missing each of his first four PAT attempts before converting his fifth and final attempt of the game.

Maher missed his third PAT just before halftime after Prescott hit Dalton Schultz to make it an 18-0 game. As it turns out, Prescott was mic’d up during the game, and in the 50-second mark of the below video, his frustration with Maher’s bad night seemed to really boil over.

Not that there was much doubt, but indeed say: "Go for f**king two!" – after Brett Maher missed his 3rd extra point in the #Bucs game. Dak was Mic'd Up for the game by NFL Films.pic.twitter.com/vzXC9l0id8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2023

The Cowboys signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad on Wednesday. Despite that, the team has made clear that Maher will be the team’s kicker for their divisional round game in San Francisco this weekend.

“I believe in the hot hand, and I believe in the yips, absolutely,” Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel said, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. “And you know, you wonder sometimes how you get into the yips, and you wonder sometimes how you get back into the hot hand. I think it’s keep stepping up to the line and shooting that thing. We missed a couple of free throws [Monday] … He had a hot hand. Let’s face it, he only missed [six] kicks all season. The yips happen, so I expect a hot hand coming up.”