Damian Priest Won The 2023 WWE Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Damian Priest defeated Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, and LA Knight to win the WWE Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match from the O2 arena in London, guaranteeing a future title shot.

The match started with typical chaos, as Knight saw one of the first opportunities to grab the briefcase after Ricochet sent himself flying through the ladder to the outside.

Paul gave Knight a Russian leg sweep off the ladder, then jumped outside into Priest’s right hand. On the outside, Nakamura knocked down Priest and set him on a ladder touching the apron and the barricade. Paul jumped onto the apron and did a frog splash onto Priest without breaking the ladder. Inside the ring, Escobar began to climb the ladder, but Butch hopped on his back with a rear-naked choke, bringing Escobar into a laying position across a ladder positioned on the top rope into a middle rung on the ladder. Ricochet did a 450 splash from the apron to lay out the duo.

Everyone got to their feet and it was again chaos in the ring until the action spilled onto the outside. With everyone brawling, Butch climbed a huge ladder and did a moonsault onto everyone. Back in the ring, Paul, Escobar, Nakamura, and Ricochet ended up on the ladders and were pulled down. Ricochet and Paul tried to break their fall on the middle rope but spilled in a partial Spanish fly through tables on the outside.

At the top of the ladder, Butch knocked Knight off, then Priest took his place at the top of the ladder. Priest chokeslammed Butch off the ladder into another ladder. Knight pulled Priest off the ladder, then tossed Escobar and Nakamura out of the ring. Priest made his way back to the top of the ladder, slammed Knight from the top, and made his way back to the ladder to win the match.