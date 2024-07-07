Damian Priest pinned Drew McIntyre to defeat him and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank in Toronto.

Rollins and Priest traded shots to open the match, looking for the pedigree and the South of Heaven chokeslam, but neight could connect. As each found an opening, they looked back at the entrance ramp, distracted and continuously expecting McIntyre to make his way to the ring.

Rollins landed a suplex off the top rope and with Priest laid out, McIntyre’s music hit. McIntyre, who’d won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the evening, made his way to the ring and cashed in. He took out Rollins and hit the future shock DDT. As he took out Priest and appeared poised to win the belt, CM Punk rand down and attacked McIntyre from behind.

Punk beat McIntyre around the ring, hitting him with a chair multiple times and wrapping a cable around his neck. As McIntyre made his way back into the ring, Punk grabbed the championship belt and hit McIntyre in the head.

Priest got to his feet and hit the South of Heaven chokeslam for the pinfall victory. After the match, Rollins made his way around ringside to yell at Punk, who stood up on the announce table and stared him down. Next up for Priest is a championship defense against Gunther at SummerSlam.