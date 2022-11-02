Dan Snyder’s time as the owner of the Washington Commanders may be coming to an end. According to a report in Forbes that was eventually confirmed by the team, Snyder and his wife, Tanya, have hired BofA Securities to potentially shepard a sale of the franchise that he has owned for two decades.

In the statement, the franchise noted that this does not mean a sale is imminent, but rather, that the team will “consider potential transactions.”

Statement from the Commanders says they're considering "potential transactions" pic.twitter.com/2kzruHjw3I — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 2, 2022

This came shortly after Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported that Snyder tabbed BofA to help with potentially selling some (or his full) stake in the team, and that there is already interest from groups in buying the squad based out of the nation’s capital.

According to a person familiar with the process, Snyder already has at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team. Snyder and his bankers are exploring all options and a transaction could be for the entire NFL team or a minority stake.

A Commanders rep told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the team is “exploring all options.” The news comes as Snyder has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons, including fostering a work environment where numerous women have claimed they were sexually harassed and hiding revenues from both fans and the NFL. Despite this, Snyder has allegedly claimed that the NFL won’t do anything to him due to the amount of dirt he has on owner owners and Roger Goodell.